Critics mocked Donald Trump’s latest claim as being full of cracks.
On Thursday, the former president and current Republican nominee was thanking people attending his address to the Israeli American Council National Summit in Washington when he tossed out the claim that Democrats want to “close up all windows” on buildings.
Trump said:
We need all the defence we can get and a friend of mine, and a man who’s actually a great environmentalist, he really is a great one, and he wrote a book on Donald Trump is a great environmentalist, which is actually true, but a lot of people don’t know that. But I’m an environmentalist with common sense. I like buildings to have windows. You know, they’d like to close up all windows. The building should be built 90-stories tall but that doesn’t matter but can’t have any windows.
Watch the video here:
Trump has whined about what Democrats (don’t actually) want to do with windows before as part of his rhetoric against the opposition party’s signature environmental agenda, the Green New Deal.
Meanwhile, the book that Trump mentioned may have been Edward Russo’s Donald J Trump: An Environmental Hero, which The Guardian in 2020 said “seeks to counter a narrative — supported by robust evidence, including Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement, his assault on Obama-era environmental rules, and his complaints about excessive toilet flushing due to low water pressure – that the president actually doesn’t care very much about the planet.”
Critics on social media collectively raised their eyebrows at Trump’s latest pane-ful complaint.