We need all the defence we can get and a friend of mine, and a man who’s actually a great environmentalist, he really is a great one, and he wrote a book on Donald Trump is a great environmentalist, which is actually true, but a lot of people don’t know that. But I’m an environmentalist with common sense. I like buildings to have windows. You know, they’d like to close up all windows. The building should be built 90-stories tall but that doesn’t matter but can’t have any windows.