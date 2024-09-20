PoliticsDonald Trumpus news2024 elections

Critics Shatter Donald Trump’s Latest Rant Which Is About … *Checks Notes*… Windows

They pointed out the cracks in the former president's claim.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Republican presidential nominee former US President Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images

Critics mocked Donald Trump’s latest claim as being full of cracks.

On Thursday, the former president and current Republican nominee was thanking people attending his address to the Israeli American Council National Summit in Washington when he tossed out the claim that Democrats want to “close up all windows” on buildings.

Trump said:

We need all the defence we can get and a friend of mine, and a man who’s actually a great environmentalist, he really is a great one, and he wrote a book on Donald Trump is a great environmentalist, which is actually true, but a lot of people don’t know that. But I’m an environmentalist with common sense. I like buildings to have windows. You know, they’d like to close up all windows. The building should be built 90-stories tall but that doesn’t matter but can’t have any windows.

Watch the video here:

Trump: I like buildings to have windows. They'd like to close up all windows. They’re saying buildings can’t have any windows

(?) pic.twitter.com/ue0eKBb3qo

— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 19, 2024

Trump has whined about what Democrats (don’t actually) want to do with windows before as part of his rhetoric against the opposition party’s signature environmental agenda, the Green New Deal.

Meanwhile, the book that Trump mentioned may have been Edward Russo’s Donald J Trump: An Environmental Hero, which The Guardian in 2020 said “seeks to counter a narrative — supported by robust evidence, including Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement, his assault on Obama-era environmental rules, and his complaints about excessive toilet flushing due to low water pressure – that the president actually doesn’t care very much about the planet.”

Critics on social media collectively raised their eyebrows at Trump’s latest pane-ful complaint.

This is one of his new favorite lies. He thinks Democrats are going to ban windows in buildings. He's gone off the deep end.

— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) September 19, 2024

Donald probably heard something about energy efficient window panes and that's what his dementia brain garbled it into.

— Autarkh (@Autarkh) September 19, 2024

😂 pic.twitter.com/JXOYtxBXtc

— Ivy Arias (@mrsivyarias) September 20, 2024

The media must thoroughly cover Trump's mental decline. The public has a right to know this man should never, ever have the nuclear codes again.

— Silvija V. stands w Harris/Walz! 🇺🇸 🇱🇻 🌻 (@SVecrumba) September 20, 2024

Why is he so stupid?

— Rebekah, Crone for Kamala 🪷 🇺🇸 (@RebekahWriter) September 19, 2024

All kidding aside…Trump is really losing it

— bostonteaparty (@bostonteapartyd) September 19, 2024

They’re eating the windows! They’re eating the gas stoves! They’re eating the cars! https://t.co/m8fSOESshA

— Paul! (@Unpaulfessional) September 19, 2024

Yes, I remember a "great environmentalist" once said "with rising sea levels you'd have a lot more beachfront property" and that environmentalist was Donald Trump.🤡🤡🤡

— David (@DavidGabreel) September 19, 2024
