Cabinet Minister Blames Tory Local Election Losses On Covid And Ukraine War

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer has blamed Tory losses in the local election on the pandemic and the Ukraine war.

The cabinet minister also stressed the Conservative Party had been in power for “a long time”.

Thursday’s results were disastrous for the Tories who lost some 1,050 seats and control of nearly 50 councils.

It means Labour is now the largest party of local government - overtaking the Conservatives for the first time since 2002.

Frazer told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “If we could look at the context for the whole local election, we’ve been in power for a long time.

“We’ve just had a pandemic which has disrupted many people’s lives and has had consequences for the economy, as has the war in Ukraine, which is going on.”

Pressed on whether she understood the scale of losses, Frazer said: “Totally, it’s really important that we listen to people. I know people are frustrated and angry.”

Despite the heavy losses, Frazer insisted prime minister Rishi Sunak is gaining the public’s trust and “starting to deliver in a quiet way”.

“I totally recognise we’ve had a really difficult few years,” she added.