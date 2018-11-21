Welfare cutbacks are to blame for the decade-long increase in homelessness from private rented housing, new research says.

Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates, introduced in 2008 to calculate housing benefit for poor households, increasingly leave tenants short of the actual rent, according to a report by Manchester Metropolitan University.

Homelessness rates have more than doubled since 2010, when LHA was cut to cover the bottom 30% of the market and later frozen altogether.

According to the report, compiled with the Residential Landlords Association (RLA), the gap between housing benefit and actual rent is more than £100 per month in some cases.

Housing benefit tenants are the most likely group to end a tenancy and the research says, because of the shortfall, they are finding it difficult to find affordable accommodation in the private rental sector.

And while 90% of people choose to leave a rental agreement, around 10% see their tenancy ended by the landlord, adding up to some 271,000 over the last three years.

The report says half of cases where tenants are asked to leave or served with an eviction notice is due to rent arrears, anti-social behaviour or damage to the property.