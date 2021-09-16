Daily Mail Columnist Dan Wootton Gets Ripped For Attacking Teachers

Suzanne Plunkett via Reuters Dan Wootton, Daily Mail columnist

Dan Wootton was slated online after he decided to attack the decision to keep teachers safe by vaccinating children. The Daily Mail columnist, known for his controversial opinions, wrote a Daily Mail piece with the headline: “Why are we jabbing millions of kids who are at almost no risk of Covid simply to keep teachers at work after a year of doing almost nothing?” Researcher Samuel Jenkinson quickly leapt in, and tweeted in response: “Teaching online during a pandemic was often harder than in person. “Teaching in person with masks and distancing measures and constant disruption later on also incredibly hard.” Then, taking aim at Wootton, he added: “Your job is to be a gobs**** for a couple of hours a day. Sit down.”

Hello @danwootton, could you tell me how all the things you’ve done for in the last year amount to so much more than the ‘almost nothing’ that teachers did during the pandemic? How much more valuable you are than the work myself and countless dedicated teachers did? pic.twitter.com/BcCuAZNtiM — ☀️ (@jjajsm) September 16, 2021

The Daily Mail is an abomination pic.twitter.com/UuOEKfV1jd — Lisa 🐝 #SafeEdForAll (@Sandyboots2020) September 15, 2021

Wootton has caused further controversy throughout the pandemic by dubbing vaccine passports “coercion”, and has even called for a push back against “doomsday scientists” in a bid for restrictions to end during his GB News show. This latest debate on jabs for children followed the advice from the UK’s chief medical officer and government adviser Professor Chris Whitty that children aged between 12 and 15 should now be offered the Covid vaccine. Jabbing children has been a major source of contention in recent months, especially as kids are not expected to suffer from the same severe Covid symptoms as adults if they test positive. Critics claimed the potential side effects of the vaccine itself might not outweigh the protection against Covid in children.

HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images Chris Whitty recommends offering jabs to those aged between 12 and 15