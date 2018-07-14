The Daily Mail has described the 100,000-strong anti-Donald Trump march that brought the capital to a standstill on Friday as a “rent-a-Leftie mob” that “shames Britain”.

The newspaper also portrayed Jeremy Corbyn as the leader of the protests calling him a “pygmy” and insisting it showed “the worst” of the country to Trump during his controversial UK visit.

In what it describes as an “extraordinary day of contrasts” the Daily Mail instead made much of “the pomp” of the President’s visit with the Queen in Windsor.

Matt Zarb-Cousins, who used to work as Corbyn’s media spokesperson described the front page as a “spectacular self-own” and suggested the portrayal of the Labour leader was in fact positive.