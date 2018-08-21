Danny Boyle Quits As Director Of Next Bond Film

Danny Boyle has quit as director of the next James Bond film “due to creative differences”, the production team has announced.
A tweet on the official James Bond account said: “Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25.”
The film – which would have been the second collaboration between Craig and the Oscar-winning Trainspotting director – had been planned for release in November next year.
The pair previously worked together on a short film for the London 2012 Olympics.
It will be Craig’s fifth appearance as Bond and when it was announced Boyle would come on board in May, production chiefs said they were “delighted”.