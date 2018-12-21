Danny Dyer Takes Aim At Government And Trump In Channel 4's Alternative Christmas Message

In the five-minute broadcast, which airs on Christmas Day, Danny tears into the “shambles” going on in Westminster and gives Trump both barrels for both not turning up to the Armistice memorial and cancelling his British visit.

The ‘EastEnders’ actor has been selected to front Channel 4′s annual broadcast, which airs an alternative to the Queen’s Christmas message.

Danny Dyer will use his Alternative Christmas Message to blast the British government and US president Donald Trump.

He says: “That shambles down in Westminster, what a palava that is. I mean where are our leaders? Where are they? There’s been more backstabbing than we have in Albert Square.”

Turning his attention to the US president, Danny, who famously ranted about Brexit on ‘Good Evening Britain’ earlier this year, continues: “It ain’t any better for the Yanks though is it? You know, what an absolute melt they’ve got there.

“He don’t want to turn up to memorials because it’s raining. He don’t fancy a little trip to Britain because there’s people here that just don’t like him. Leave off.”

On a more positive note, Danny raises a glass to both to the heroes of 1918 to mark both 100 years since the Armistice of World War I and the victory in the fight for the women’s vote.

He also calls for more heroes and role models, adding: “If we need anything for 2019, it’s for each of us to find who we look up to. Could be your mum, could be your dad, your stepdad, your Nan, teacher, social worker. Maybe even a handsome roguish actor off your favourite soap.”

Danny follows in the footsteps of the likes of President of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, whistleblower Edward Snowden, Afghan war veteran Major Andrew Stockton, The Simpsons, and 9/11 survivor Genelle Guzman in hosting the Alternative Christmas Message.

Last year’s message was delivered by children who survived the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Danny Dyer’s Alternative Christmas Message airs on Christmas Day at 3.50pm on Channel 4.