If you thought Danny Dyer’s tale about his “jacket potato”-sized testicle was a lot to take in, just wait until you hear his latest anecdote.
The EastEnders star has (over)shared the story of once having to “sit in his own shit” during an especially messy car journey.
Speaking on his podcast Sorted With The Dyers, which he hosts with daughter Dani, Danny recalled how he had some unfortunate after-effects following a colonic irrigation session.
“I had a colonic once and I shit in my car didn’t I?” he said. “I had to sit there in my own shit. Hence why I would never have one again.”
Danny has joined the ever-growing list of celebrities who have disclosed poo-related mishaps.
First, there was Amanda Holden and her “warm, pooe-y bollock”, then Rebel Wilson having to take an emergency number two in someone’s front garden, and then came Nicholas Hoult’s tale of diarrhoea, Jennifer Lawrence and the Sexiest Man Alive.
When not telling stories about shitting himself, Danny is currently gearing up for his exit from EastEnders.
The actor announced he would be leaving his role as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter on the BBC soap after nine years back in January.
He later revealed he’d made the decision in search of finding his “defining role”.
“I’ve not fallen out with anybody, I love everybody. That job has been amazing for me,” he said.
“It’s me taking a risk. There’s no big story around it, really. Other than the fact I’ve decided to go off and try some other stuff. I’m 44 now, and I’ve had nine years of playing Mick and I think he needs to be rested.
“I’m still looking for that defining role. Maybe it is there, maybe it isn’t. But I’ve always been quite ambitious and I had quite a long career before I went into EastEnders.”
Sorted With The Dyers is available to listen to on Spotify.