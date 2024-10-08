Danny Dyer Pulls Precisely Zero Punches As He Tears Into Keir Starmer: 'I Don't Trust This Man'

Danny Dyer at the Olivier Awards in 2019 via Associated Press

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Danny Dyer has become known for shooting straight from the hip in his own inimitable style on a variety of topics whether it’s politics, the entertainment industry or even his own personal life.

And that was certainly the case during his recent interview with The Big Issue, when he had a few choice words for the prime minister.

Reflecting on the UK general election earlier this year, Danny suggested that Keir Starmer’s Labour party only won because his predecessors in government had been “such fucking arseholes”.

“Keir Starmer got in not for what Labour were saying but because the Tories fucked it up so much,” he claimed.

“And I don’t like this man. I don’t trust this man. He got the job handed to him on a plate. So what are you going to do to show us you’re different? And he’s gone straight in on pensioners? I find that fucking fascinating.”

Keir Starmer via Associated Press

Danny added that Labour is “meant to be a working-class party”, and that more working-class representation in politics is needed.

However, he wasn’t entirely dismissive of the current Labour government, heaping praise on Starmer’s deputy.

“Why Angela Rayner’s not leading things I don’t know,” he concluded. “When she speaks, I listen.”

Angela Rayner via Associated Press

“The whole country needs to be inspired,” Danny said. “We need a fucking leader. And we haven’t had a leader in a very, very long time.

“The last supposed leader was the twat David Cameron. And when the shit hit the fan, he left. That’s not what leaders do. Since him, we’ve had nobody. So it’s a worrying time.

“We did need change. But I don’t feel anything’s changed as of yet.”

Danny is currently on the promo trail for his new drama Rivals, which boasts an all-star cast including David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Alex Hassell and Katherine Parkinson.

So far, the show – based on Jilly Cooper’s book of the same name – has received near-unanimous praise, with many critics highlighting the show’s racier scenes and sexual content.