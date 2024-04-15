PoliticsRishi Sunakconservative partydavid cameron

David Cameron Has Ruled Out Becoming Prime Minister Again And Everyone Is Very Relieved

David Cameron Has Ruled Out Becoming Prime Minister Again And Everyone Is Very Relieved
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - APRIL 09: U.K. Foreign Minister David Cameron speaks during a press conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken following a meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC on April 9, 2024. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu via Getty Images

David Cameron has ruled out ever becoming prime minister again - and everyone is very relieved.

The foreign secretary was asked on Sky News this morning if he fancied another crack at being PM, nearly eight years after he quit in the wake of the Brexit referendum.

Presenter Kay Burley said: “Under what circumstances would you consider becoming prime minister again/”

Lord Cameron replied: “Er ... none. I’m not applying for this job. I’m very happy to be working as foreign secretary.

Rishi [Sunak’s] an excellent boss, he knows his own mind, he’s always the best briefed person in the room, he’s got a phenomenal brain and on issues like [the Middle East] actually, he’s a brilliant diplomat as well as a great leader.”

His comments come amid speculation that Sunak could face a leadership challenge in the wake of next month’s local elections, with Lord Cameron even being mentioned as a possible replacement.

The foreign secretary’s insistence that he does not want the job again was greeted with relief on social media.

