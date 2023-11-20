House Of Lords 'Packed' As David Cameron Takes His Seat

Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton. Parliament TV

David Cameron has sealed his political comeback after officially being introduced in the House of Lords – and apparently causing more excitement than usual in the sometimes sleepy upper chamber of parliament.

The former prime minister took his seat in the Lords on Monday, a move that allows him to take up the post of Rishi Sunak’s foreign secretary as he has not been an MP since 2016.

Advertisement

He will be known as Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton – a nod to the Cotswolds town in his former constituency of Witney.

Father of austerity, David Cameron, becomes an unelected bureaucrat, to take the job of Foreign Minister which he can't be held to account for in the House of Commons as he's not an elected MP #BrexitReality pic.twitter.com/7eYcE34J8T — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 20, 2023

Peter Carington, who became Lord Carrington, was Margaret Thatcher’s foreign secretary from when she took office in 1979 until 1982, when he resigned to take responsibility for Argentina’s invasion of the Falklands.

It has been half a century since a former prime minister held a cabinet job, when Alec Douglas-Home served as foreign secretary between 1970 and 1974.

Advertisement

The red benches of the Lords were reportedly more full than usual, with people also sitting on the stairs and on the step at the foot of the throne.