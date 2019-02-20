David Cameron has warned the Conservative Party it must be “modern” and “compassionate” if it wants to remain in power.

The former prime minister issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon after three Tory MPs dramatically quit the party to join the new Independent Group.

“We need strong voices at every level of the party calling for the modern, compassionate Conservatism that saw the Conservative Party return to office,” he said.

“Our party has long been able to contain different views on Europe. Everyone must ensure that can continue to be the case.”