After I took the Government to court to ensure regard for Parliament’s sovereignty and that MPs voted on triggering the Article 50 process that formally began the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, I watched the debate on television with a mounting sense of despair. Honourable Member after Honourable Member stood up and said that, while they had the gravest doubts that Brexit would be in the best interests of the people, they were, with the greatest possible reluctance, going to vote for it anyway.

Even Chuka Umunna and Anna Soubry were brought into line in that debate by tribal loyalties, and quite possibly offers of rewards and punishments from their ferocious party minders, and, of course, the three-line whip that had been imposed on all Labour and Tory members by their leaders who were not in the mood to tolerate any opposition.

And then well into the night, David Lammy, the MP for Tottenham was finally called upon by the Speaker, and I realised as he began to speak, loudly and clearly, that, in a world of expedience, ambition and fear, here was one of a handful of members who really was honourable and whom people could rely upon to speak up for what is right, no matter what the cause, no matter what the pressures upon him. “For the sake of the country that I love, I will not be voting to trigger Article 50,” he said. “Patriotism and loving one’s country requires more than blind faith.“

I will admit that the words brought tears to my eyes, but the more you see and hear Mr Lammy - and I can’t pretend to know him well - the more you respect him. In the turbulent sea that we are now in, he is a rock. On any issue - whether it is Grenfell Tower, the way we treat asylum seekers or, of course, Brexit - you can rely upon to vote according to his conscience.