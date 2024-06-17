'Deranged' Trump Put On Blast After 'Worst Holiday Greeting' Ever

Donald Trump posted yet another bizarre all-caps holiday rant on Sunday, this time using Father’s Day to attack “radical left degenerates.”
US President Joe Biden’s campaign team shared Trump’s message, calling it “deranged” and warning that the former president is after “revenge and retribution” against political rivals:
Trump has a long history of attacking rivals in holiday messages, including a Memorial Day post just last month aimed at “human scum,” such as the judges in his various legal cases. Last year, he sent his rivals a Christmas wish to “ROT IN HELL.”
His latest message got the typical treatment on social media:
