Netflix has given fans their first look at ‘Disenchantment’, an all-new series from ‘The Simpsons’ creator Matt Groening.
The animated series is set in Dreamland, a medieval fantasy world, and follows the badly-behaved, heavy-drinking Princess Bean, an elf called Elfo and Luci, a demon.
The cast includes a whole host of well-known names, with ‘Broad City’ star Abbi Jacobson and comedian Eric Andre lending their voices to characters.
Guest stars include The Mighty Boosh’s Rich Fulcher and Noel Fielding, as well as Futurama’s John DiMaggio.
The first 10 episodes of ‘Disenchantment’ will arrive on Netflix on Friday 17 August and the streaming service has already ordered another 10.
The show is Matt’s first new project in 20 years.
Teasing the programme, he previously said: “Ultimately, ‘Disenchantment’ will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.”
