Dita Von Teese Lifts The Lid On Working With Taylor Swift On Her Bejeweled Music Video

Dita Von Teese has opened up about her experience of working with Taylor Swift.

The burlesque performer was a guest in Taylor’s 2022 music video for the Midnights cut Bejeweled, in which the pair performed a routine in oversized Martini glasses.

During a recent appearance on the Allison Interviews podcast, Dita was asked about how she found working with Taylor, admitting that the “best experience” of it all was the Shake It Off singer herself.

“She’s really, like, a kind girl. She knew everything about what I do,” Dita shared.

“She wanted to not just have me be behind the scenes teaching her to be, you know, in my glass. She wanted to showcase what I do.”

The Bejeweled music video was themed around the story of Cinderella, and featured a number of impressive cameos, including Oscar winner Laura Dern and the Haim sisters.

Also included in the clip were makeup artist Pat McGrath and music producer Jack Antonoff, with whom Taylor has worked extensively on her past few releases, including the Album Of The Year-winning Folklore.

Since then, Taylor has embarked on her record-breaking Eras Tour, which showcases tracks from across her career.

Her world jaunt is finally set to arrive in the UK over the summer, with a string of dates scheduled in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.