Ditch Meaningful Vote And Back Second Brexit Referendum, Tony Blair Tells Theresa May

Theresa May should ditch the seemingly-doomed parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal and immediately switch to backing a second referendum, Tony Blair has said.

The former prime minister said a re-run should include just two options: remain “with a renewed offer from Europe” on immigration and a Canada-style hard Brexit.

The Labour grandee said May’s only route out of Brexit gridlock was to “go back to the people” as a Commons compromise was becoming increasingly impossible.

It comes as the deal the government has negotiated with the EU faces a resounding defeat, with as many as 100 MPs – from Labour, the SNP and May’s own backbenches – set to reject it in a showdown on Tuesday.

Blair went on: “Personally I don’t see what the point is of plunging along and being defeated very heavily.

“The real issue is, is she prepared to work to see what compromise has parliamentary approval. My belief is once that process goes through is that she will find there isn’t one.

“If there isn’t one, that’s when my solution becomes really important.”