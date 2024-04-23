Doctor Who Fans Should Start Preparing Now For The 'Most Devastating Finale' Ever

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson as The Doctor and Ruby Sunday James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios 2023

Doctor Who fans might want to make sure they’re fully hydrated before the new series gets underway because, folks… there are going to be tears.

Following last year’s 60th anniversary and Christmas specials, former showrunner Russell T Davies is gearing up for his first full season at the helm of Doctor Who since stepping down more than a decade ago.

Advertisement

The new episodes will see Ncuti Gatwa as the Time Lord while Millie Gibson will reprise her role as his new companion Ruby Sunday.

Speaking to SFX magazine, Russell revealed that The Doctor and Ruby’s feelings of being an outsider will continue throughout the new season.

“We saw at Christmas she was a foundling, left at the church at Ruby Road,” the It’s A Sin producer explained. “Also The Doctor’s now a foundling, mysteriously abandoned in outer space, doesn’t know his parents either, and that’s a big connection between the two of them.

“It’s a real hum, a vibration between the two of them that really forges their friendship like no other Doctor and companion team ever before, and that hasn’t finished. You’re going to see that develop.”

Advertisement

Russell T Davies Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

He teased that while each individual episode “stands on its own” there’ll also be a “running story” that will “build and build to ‘The Most Devastating Finale’”.

“Literally, the biggest finale ever,” he noted.

*gulp*

Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor inside the reimagined Tardis Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

It was previously revealed that when Doctor Who returns in 2025, Ncuti and Millie will be joined by a new co-star in the form of an additional companion for the Sex Education star’s Time Lord.