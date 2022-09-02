Dolly Parton Has A New Line Of Dog Accessories And Of Course It’s Called Doggy Parton

Dolly Parton Doggy Parton

If you’ve grown tired of the same old accessories for your pet pooch, do not fear, here’s Dolly Parton to the rescue (again).

The legendary country singer has just launched her very own collection of doggy apparel named Doggy Parton (obviously) - and yes, it really is as camp as that sounds.

Inspired by her own iconic looks, the new line includes a gingham bandana, a pink cowgirl hat and a cowgirl dress.

There are also a range of toys in the collection, including a hot pink high-heeled shoe lined with a leather print.

Today my new @DoggyParton collection officially launches, and your pet can sparkle too! ✨ Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need fine never-ending love. 💕 pic.twitter.com/MkzbCaDZgK — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 31, 2022

It’s here! Run to https://t.co/eelmx6YwRh to get your official Doggy Parton apparel and accessories by @DollyParton now.



Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farm, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l3wMJxuWvj — Doggy Parton (@DoggyParton) August 31, 2022

Like we said… camp.

But our absolute favourite item? That’ll be the Blonde Bombshell wig, perfect for (ahem) Walking 9 To 5.

The Doggy Parton wig Amazon

“Puppy Love was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Dolly declares in a video on the product site.

“This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair.”

The products will soon be available on DoggyParton.com and Amazon with part of the proceeds from Doggy Parton sales will support animal rescue Willa B. Farms.