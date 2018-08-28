Donald Trump Accuses Google Of Rigging Search Engine To Show 'Bad' News About Him

Donald Trump has accused Google of rigging its search engine results so that most news about him is “bad”.
The US President ranted in a Twitter thread on Tuesday that the “National Left Wing Media” made up 96% of the results on “Trump news”.
He accused the online giant of not including Republican, Conservative and “fair” media, which he dubbed illegal.
He added: “This is a very serious situation – will be addressed.”
Political commentators in the US have pointed out that Trump’s Twitter rant comes shortly after right-wing PJ Media published an article suggesting Google was manipulating its algorithm to prioritise left-leaning news outlets.
Trump frequently rails against media outlets whose coverage he does not agree with, including internet platforms.
On Friday he accused social media companies of silencing “millions of people” in an act of censorship, yet did not offer any evidence to support his claim.
Trump also criticised social media outlets earlier this month, saying without providing proof that unidentified companies were “totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices.”
In October 2016, he tweeted: “Wow, Twitter, Google and Facebook are burying the FBI criminal investigation of Clinton.”
But on July 19, he referred to Google as “one of our great companies”.
In the past he has criticised Facebook for “always” being anti-Trump.
