Donald Trump Accuses Google Of Rigging Search Engine To Show 'Bad' News About Him

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Donald Trump has accused Google of rigging search engine to show 'bad' news about him.

Donald Trump has accused Google of rigging its search engine results so that most news about him is “bad”.

The US President ranted in a Twitter thread on Tuesday that the “National Left Wing Media” made up 96% of the results on “Trump news”.

He accused the online giant of not including Republican, Conservative and “fair” media, which he dubbed illegal.

He added: “This is a very serious situation – will be addressed.”