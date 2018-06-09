US President Donald Trump on Saturday described an upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore as a “mission of peace.” “This is unknown territory in the truest sense. But I feel really confident,” Trump told reporters as he left the G7 summit in Quebec, Canada early. “It’s never been done, It’s never been tested. So we are going in with a really positive spirit.” The two leaders are set to meet on Tuesday morning at the Capella Hotel on the Singaporean resort island of Sentosa. Trump added that the meeting was a “one-time shot” but he thought it would “work out very well”. He said he believes Kim is prepared to do “something very positive for his people, for himself, his family”. Trump is hoping to get Kim to agree to shut down his nuclear weapons programme in what will be a monumental win for the president who last year was locked in a war of words with Kim that some feared would escalate into a world war.

Yves Herman / Reuters Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Quebec, Canada early on Saturday ahead of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Trump earlier had a bitter exchange with other G7 leaders over trade tariffs before leaving the summit ahead of talks on climate change and the health of oceans got underway. He said the US required fair access to markets and an end to unfair trade practices, telling reporters the “United States has been taken advantage of for decades and decades”. He added that he did not blame G7 leaders for the “unfair” trade deals. The six-plus-one tone of the gathering in Quebec means the leaders from Canada, Britain, the United States, France, Germany Italy and Japan are unlikely to issue a joint statement, too sharply divided on trade or the environment to reach consensus. In an “extraordinary” exchange between the leaders on Friday, Trump repeated a list of grievances about US trade, mainly with the European Union and Canada, a French presidency official told reporters. “And so began a long litany of recriminations, somewhat bitter reports that the United States was treated unfairly, that the trading system was totally unfavorable to the United States, the American economy, American workers, the middle class,” the official said.

KCNA KCNA / Reuters Trump is to meeting Kim in Singapore on Tuesday