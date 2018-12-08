Donald Trump Rounded Off A Disastrous Friday With His Most Inaccurate Tweet To Date

Even in the tumultuous two years since being elected, Friday was a particularly bad day for President Donald Trump.

Court filings laid out previously undisclosed contacts between Trump associates and Russian intermediaries and suggest the Kremlin aimed early on to influence Trump and his campaign by playing to both his political aspirations and his personal business interests.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, they yielded even more detail about the hush money payments made during the campaign to a porn star and Playboy model.

The filings, in cases involving Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, cap a dramatic week of revelations in Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.