Donald Trump Jr’s Defence Of Ted Cruz’s Cancun Trip Contained 1 Embarrassing Error

Donald Trump Jr﻿ jumped to the defence of senator Ted Cruz ― and it did not go well.

Cruz faced mounting backlash Thursday after it emerged he’d flown to Cancun, Mexico, on vacation with his family as his home state suffered sweeping power outages caused by winter storms.

On Twitter, former President Donald Trump’s eldest son slammed “the hypocrisy of those trying to cancel Ted Cruz” whose silence “on their Democrat Governor’s incompetence is telling.”