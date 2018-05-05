A Brief History Of Donald Trump's Dubious Relationship With Facts About The UK

The President of the United States has once again exploited a crisis in the UK in an attempt to justify his domestic policy, this time suggesting a lack of guns in Britain is the reason people are being stabbed in London. Speaking at a National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting on Friday, Donald Trump said a top hospital in the capital was like a “military warzone hospital” despite “unbelievable tough gun laws”. Pretending to stab someone, the 71-year-old continued: “They say it’s as bad as a military warzone hospital. Knives, knives, knives, knives.”

Watch the moment @realDonaldTrump feigns a knife attack as he tells the NRA an unnamed London hospital is "like a war zone for horrible stabbing wounds" https://t.co/BqRKleCpKd pic.twitter.com/EKEjz8up1M — ITV News (@itvnews) May 4, 2018

This is a funny video if you’ve ever been in, near, or heard of London & also useful if you don’t hate Trump enough already. What a silly cunt. https://t.co/JZKGxxjHt7 — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 5, 2018

Trump may have been referring to comments made last month by Martin Griffiths, a lead surgeon at Barts Health NHS Trust, who said military colleagues had described their work as being similar to a UK military base in Afghanistan. But in light of the 4,856 gun deaths in the US so far this year, comparing it to the 56 stabbing deaths in London over the same period drew widespread scorn.

Barts Health NHS Trust says to suggest guns are part of the solution to knife violence in London is "ridiculous" after U.S. President Donald Trump likened a hospital in London to "a war zone for horrible stabbing wounds" while addressing the National Rifle Association convention — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) May 5, 2018

And it’s far from the first time he’s made such comments. ‘We’re doing just fine!’ After retweeting anti-Muslim videos posted online by a British far-right group, Trump responded to criticism from Theresa May by telling her to focus on “destructive radical Islamic terrorism” in the UK, rather than on him.

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

Trump added “we’re doing just fine” in the same year over 15,000 people were killed by guns in the US (excluding suicides).

Oh really @realDonaldTrump - come to Central London and you'll find it a lot more peaceable than US cities. And our murder rate is a fifth of your per capita, because guns are banned everywhere. https://t.co/w0dmJ5xlR4 — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) May 4, 2018

‘Not good!’ Following the release of official figures in October last year, showing an

increase in recorded crime in the UK, Trump controversially linked the rise with the “spread of radical Islamic terror”.

Just out report: "United Kingdom crime rises 13% annually amid spread of Radical Islamic terror." Not good, we must keep America safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2017

His interpretation of the statistics, which included offences ranging

from burglary to fraud, prompted politicians to describe his comments as “inflammatory” and “ignorant”. ‘Must be proactive!’ After a bomb partially exploded at Parsons Green in London in September 2017, Mr Trump tweeted: “Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

The Metropolitan Police said the US president’s comments – which did not

correspond with any information released by the UK authorities – were

“unhelpful” and “pure speculation”.

Dear NRA people, Trump is right. Don’t come to London. It’s a bloodbath. Cannibal suffragettes roam the streets wielding scimitars. Newborn babies wage gang warfare. Even the knives have knives. You’ll be much happier staying at home and shooting each other. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) May 5, 2018

‘No reason to be alarmed!’ After the London Bridge terror attack in June last year, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said people should not be alarmed by visibly increased security on the streets of the capital. Trump sparked a backlash when he tweeted: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017