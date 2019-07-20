Donald Trump's Latest Attack On Sadiq Khan Is Confused To Say The Least

Deep breath. The President of the United States has quote-tweeted a Katie Hopkins tweet in which both attack Sadiq Khan while wholly misunderstanding what the Mayor of London actually does.

With the incompetent Mayor of London, you will never have safe streets! https://t.co/pJqL1NjyvA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

Let us walk you through it. Last night the Met Police Twitter account was hacked resulting in a number of tweets calling for the release of drill rap artist Digga D.

Never one to miss an opportunity to critique Khan, who just so happens to be Muslim, Hopkins appears to have decided that among the responsibilities of being mayor is the role of social media manager. The controversial former columnist tried to equate the hack with the shocking incidents of violent crime in the capital in recent months.

The Met Police.



Officers says they have lost control of London streets.



Apparently they lost control of their twitter account too. pic.twitter.com/peMfKM9NZy — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) July 20, 2019

A few hours later, a presumably sleepy president was logging onto Twitter and couldn’t resist joining in. The result? A perfect example of why Twitter can sometimes be the worst place known to humanity as 16,000 (and counting) people tacitly endorsed the president’s tweet with a like or a retweet. But on the flip side, there were also replies such as this:

With the incompetent president of the U.S., we will never have safe anything. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 20, 2019

How’s that gun crime going by the way? — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 20, 2019

This is the second time this month that Trump has retweeted Hopkins – just weeks ago he promoted a tweet in which she praised a number of far-right politicians and said “the fightback by proud nations is on”. Hopkins listed the names of four European politicians, all of whom have a track record of populist and discriminatory views. Hopkins also said that “god-willing/jihadi-failing” she will be alive to see “Boris Johnson in Number 10” and “Trump in the White House” and “Netanyahu building Israel”.