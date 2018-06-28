Donald Trump will meet Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, the White House has announced.

“The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump said on Wednesday that “getting along with Russia and with China and with everybody is a very good thing”.

He added that the two sides would discuss Syria, Ukraine and “many other subjects”.

The Russian leader had two brief meetings with Trump on the sidelines of international summits last year, but plans for a full-fledged meeting have been held back amid US investigations into alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

It will follow Trump’s visit to Brussels for a Nato summit as well as his first official visit to the UK on July 13.

Trump’s private meeting with Putin is likely to unsettle European leaders concerned about the US President’s commitment to the Nato alliance.

According to Axois, Trump told G7 leaders that “Nato is as bad as NAFTA” and was “much too costly for the US”.