Mums Share How They Looked 7 Hours After Birth, Compared To Duchess Of Cambridge

Mums are sharing how they looked seven hours after giving birth in comparison to the Duchess of Cambridge, who looked radiant as she stepped out the Lindo Wing on Monday 23 April.

The Duchess gave birth at 11.01am that day, and appeared on the steps of the private maternity unit at 6pm, introducing her son to the world.

BBC Woman’s Hour presenter Jane Garvey tweeted to say how “amazing” Kate looked, saying that most women post-birth look like a “sack of spuds”. “If you’re willing to share your truth, tweet us,” she wrote on 24 April.