Ed Balls Is Having A Turn In Piers Morgan's Old Good Morning Britain Seat

Ed Balls is set to make his debut as a Good Morning Britain presenter this month, as he takes up Piers Morgan’s old seat.
The former Labour shadow chancellor will guest host the ITV breakfast show alongside Susanna Reid for three days.
Sadly though, he’s informed fans he won’t be showcasing any of his famous Strictly Come Dancing moves while he’s delivering the day’s top news stories.
Ed, who was famed for his Gangnam Style routine on the BBC ballroom show, said in a statement: “I always thoroughly enjoy being a guest on Good Morning Britain, but I have a sneaky suspicion I’m going to enjoy hosting alongside Susanna even more.
“Eagle-eyed viewers may remember I appeared as a guest on GMB during my stint on Strictly, and during that appearance Susanna and I recreated one of my dance lifts. I can reassure everyone that won’t be happening again, and that my feet will be kept firmly on the ground…”
Ed will host GMB on Monday 15 November to Wednesday 17 November, while it has also been announced Robert Rinder will return to guest host the show.
The Judge Rinder star will sit alongside his friend and fellow Celebrity Gogglebox contributor Susanna on Wednesday 10 November and Wednesday 1 December.
He said: “I think being a seasoned barrister will stand me in good stead for hosting Good Morning Britain later this month, demonstrating I’m just as comfortable holding politicians to account as I am judging the week’s TV with Susanna on the Gogglebox sofa.
“Plus, who wouldn’t want the chance to guest present GMB alongside one of their best friends?”
GMB has welcomed a host of names to guest host the programme since Piers’ sudden departure from the show back in March, including Adil Ray, Alastair Campbell and Richard Madeley.
Earlier this week, it was reported Richard was being lined-up as a permanent replacement for Piers after his long-rumoured stint on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.
However, an ITV rep told the tabloid there were “no current plans” to stray from their current rotation of guest hosts.
A spokesperson told The Sun: “GMB is performing well with its established family of presenters and a rotation of guest presenters. There are no current plans to change this format.”
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.