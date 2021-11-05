Ed Balls Is Having A Turn In Piers Morgan's Old Good Morning Britain Seat

Ed Balls is set to make his debut as a Good Morning Britain presenter this month, as he takes up Piers Morgan’s old seat.

The former Labour shadow chancellor will guest host the ITV breakfast show alongside Susanna Reid for three days.

Sadly though, he’s informed fans he won’t be showcasing any of his famous Strictly Come Dancing moves while he’s delivering the day’s top news stories.

Ed, who was famed for his Gangnam Style routine on the BBC ballroom show, said in a statement: “I always thoroughly enjoy being a guest on Good Morning Britain, but I have a sneaky suspicion I’m going to enjoy hosting alongside Susanna even more.

“Eagle-eyed viewers may remember I appeared as a guest on GMB during my stint on Strictly, and during that appearance Susanna and I recreated one of my dance lifts. I can reassure everyone that won’t be happening again, and that my feet will be kept firmly on the ground…”

Ed will host GMB on Monday 15 November to Wednesday 17 November, while it has also been announced Robert Rinder will return to guest host the show.