People Are All Thinking The Same Thing About Ed Sheeran's Met Gala Look

Ed Sheeran attended his first ever Met Gala on Monday night, and it didn’t take long for his outfit to be given the meme treatment.
The four-time Grammy-winning artist stepped out on the iconic red carpet at this year’s even with an A-list troupe of fellow Brits, including Cara Delevingne and FKA Twigs.
On the night, the group all represented Stella’s brand with their distinctive looks, including the Shape Of You singer who donned a baby blue tux.
However, many fans couldn’t help but feel like they had seen the look before.
“I love Ed Sheerran cosplaying as Troy Bolton at the Met Gala,” one X user joked in response.
And they weren’t the only ones having déjà vu, with another posting: “Ed Sheeran is giving Troy Bolton when his tux is too tight.”
And it looks like they weren’t the only ones making that comparison, either…
Ed’s look was actually hand-picked by Stella, who invited him to the star-studded event.
She told Vogue: “Ed Sheeran is also wearing lab-grown diamonds. Innovation, sustainability, beautiful Britsh tailoring.
“He’s got his vegan shoes on, we don’t kill animals here, [and] blue to match his eyes.”
The chart-topping singer also explained just how he wound up at the prestigious event, revealing that Stella had to him to “just come with me”. “And now here I am!” he added.
Stella added that the requirements for picking her guests were that they needed to be “British, kickass, fun, beautiful, chic, epic, iconic”.
Ed also brought wife Cherry Seaborn along with him (on her birthday, no less).
The pair were photographed together later in the night, with Stella even launching into a rendition of Happy Birthday To You from the red carpet in Cherry’s honour.