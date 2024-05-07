People Are All Thinking The Same Thing About Ed Sheeran's Met Gala Look

Ed Sheeran at the 2024 Met Gala Marleen Moise via Getty Images

Ed Sheeran attended his first ever Met Gala on Monday night, and it didn’t take long for his outfit to be given the meme treatment.

The four-time Grammy-winning artist stepped out on the iconic red carpet at this year’s even with an A-list troupe of fellow Brits, including Cara Delevingne and FKA Twigs.

On the night, the group all represented Stella’s brand with their distinctive looks, including the Shape Of You singer who donned a baby blue tux.

However, many fans couldn’t help but feel like they had seen the look before.

FKA Twigs, Stella McCartney, Ed Sheeran, and Cara Delevingne on the Met Gala red carpet Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

“I love Ed Sheerran cosplaying as Troy Bolton at the Met Gala,” one X user joked in response.

And they weren’t the only ones having déjà vu, with another posting: “Ed Sheeran is giving Troy Bolton when his tux is too tight.”

And it looks like they weren’t the only ones making that comparison, either…

Ed Sheeran sporting a tribute to Troy Bolton in High School Musical 3 pic.twitter.com/BZFI8XOymh — jeremy chandler taché (@jeremytache) May 7, 2024

ed sheeran looks like troy bolton in that one part of hsm3 — sage (@atleastimtryin) May 7, 2024

Can’t believe Ed Sheeran chose to bring Troy Boltons tux from the HSM 3 prom scene back to life for the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DR97ZwLCOa — Georgia (@georgia_211) May 7, 2024

Ed Sheeran is giving Troy Bolton when his tux it too tight #EdSheeran #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/By7usTyXXl — bleep bloop (@getrehked) May 7, 2024

well i think it's gonna be a night to remember for him https://t.co/WRzb1ITmEv — fifi (@gobeyondwave) May 7, 2024

I love Ed Sheeran cosplaying as Troy Bolton at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/WbwyAEGpdJ — Ana | Oscar's Skirt (@faretheeoscar) May 6, 2024

why did ed sheeran at the met gala look like troy bolton in his blue suit in hsm 3 — katelyn ⸆⸉🌷💝✨ (@sharpaysqueens) May 7, 2024

someone said Ed Sheeran's met gala look was giving Troy Bolton in the too tight tux for prom and now I can't unsee it. — nicola. (parody) (@NicolaCovghlan) May 7, 2024

Ed’s look was actually hand-picked by Stella, who invited him to the star-studded event.

She told Vogue: “Ed Sheeran is also wearing lab-grown diamonds. Innovation, sustainability, beautiful Britsh tailoring.

“He’s got his vegan shoes on, we don’t kill animals here, [and] blue to match his eyes.”

The chart-topping singer also explained just how he wound up at the prestigious event, revealing that Stella had to him to “just come with me”. “And now here I am!” he added.

Stella added that the requirements for picking her guests were that they needed to be “British, kickass, fun, beautiful, chic, epic, iconic”.

Ed's wife Cherry Seaborn was also in attendance Cindy Ord/MG24 via Getty Images

Ed also brought wife Cherry Seaborn along with him (on her birthday, no less).