24/06/2019 17:37 BST

Glastonbury 2019: Edith Bowman Apologises After Sparking Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Peformance Rumours

Festival organiser Emily Eavis has insisted we won't be seeing the A Star Is Born pair performing this weekend.

Broadcaster Edith Bowman has apologised after sparking a rumour that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga could be performing an A Star Is Born-themed set at Glastonbury this weekend.

Edith – who has repeatedly been a part of the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage – teased during an appearance on Sunday Brunch that she might know of one surprise act who’ll be performing at this year’s festival.

She cryptically explained: “I can’t possibly say… On my podcast I had Bradley Cooper talking about A Star Is Born, and when I spoke to him I was like, ‘I just want to see you guys do a gig, you know play it live’.

“He was like, ‘Well, we have been talking to [Glastonbury organiser] Emily Eavis about it, we’d do the Park Stage’ and I said ‘That would be amazing! Bradley Cooper and Gaga doing the Park Stage’.”

Following Edith’s comments, several media outlets ran news stories about Bradley and Gaga’s supposed Glastonbury performance, prompting a response from Emily Eavis herself.

Quote-tweeting an NME article, she wrote: “Before this one gets out of control... the answer is no, that isn’t happening.”

Edith then responded, telling Emily: “So sorry this has grown arms and legs. Blame Mr Cooper.”

So far, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have only performed their chart-topping A Star Is Born cut Shallow together on two occasions, once during one of her Las Vegas residency shows, and once at the Academy Awards.

The latter performance generated a lot of talk on Twitter about the pair’s on-screen chemistry, prompting Gaga to refer to social media as “the toilet of the internet” in an interview shortly afterwards.

