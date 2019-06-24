Broadcaster Edith Bowman has apologised after sparking a rumour that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga could be performing an A Star Is Born-themed set at Glastonbury this weekend. Edith – who has repeatedly been a part of the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage – teased during an appearance on Sunday Brunch that she might know of one surprise act who’ll be performing at this year’s festival.

Christian Alminana via Getty Images Edith Bowman

She cryptically explained: “I can’t possibly say… On my podcast I had Bradley Cooper talking about A Star Is Born, and when I spoke to him I was like, ‘I just want to see you guys do a gig, you know play it live’. “He was like, ‘Well, we have been talking to [Glastonbury organiser] Emily Eavis about it, we’d do the Park Stage’ and I said ‘That would be amazing! Bradley Cooper and Gaga doing the Park Stage’.”

Warner Bros Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at Glastonbury

Following Edith’s comments, several media outlets ran news stories about Bradley and Gaga’s supposed Glastonbury performance, prompting a response from Emily Eavis herself. Quote-tweeting an NME article, she wrote: “Before this one gets out of control... the answer is no, that isn’t happening.” Edith then responded, telling Emily: “So sorry this has grown arms and legs. Blame Mr Cooper.”

Before this one gets out of control... the answer is no, that isn’t happening. (Although you can watch the amazing A Star Is Born in our Pilton Palais cinema tent at 4.30pm on Friday.) https://t.co/vUovpJAZuM — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) June 24, 2019