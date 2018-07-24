City Centre Statue Of Edward Colston Could Soon Detail His Links To Slavery

Bristol City Council The proposed new wording on the Edward Colston statue.

A controversial statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol which is repeatedly targeted by vandals could have a plaque added to it outlining his “enslavement and transportation of Africans”.

An application to add the information has been submitted by Bristol City Council to its own planning department.

Colston pioneered the slave trade in Bristol in the 17th century and is commemorated throughout the city, with many roads, schools, pubs and businesses named after him.

The current statue, which was erected in the city centre in 1895, carries the words: “Erected by citizens of Bristol as a memorial of one of the most virtuous and wise sons of their city.”

The monument, located on Colston Avenue, has become a target for vandals in recent years, according to documents submitted to the council’s planning department.

“In recent years Edward Colston has become a recognised figurehead of the role Bristol merchants played in the enslavement and transportation of Africans from the late 17th to 19th century,” the documents state.