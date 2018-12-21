Christmas Eve is the day your elf waves goodbye to your kids – he flies back to the north pole to let Santa know how well (!) your children have been behaving.

Seeing as you’ve put in the effort for a whole month, you might as well give him a good send-off.

1. Use Snow Spray

Place your elf on a glass door or window, then spray around him. Write a goodbye note in the snow. Downside: more to clean up afterwards.