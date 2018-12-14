In a bid to make this Elf on the Shelf malarkey easier, we’ve been sharing loads of ideas to save you racking your brains come 11pm when you just want to go to bed.

This week, we’ve seen the elf who helped himself to a hot chocolate with his reindeer, the one who hung off a prickly cactus, and the elf who made a snow angel out of Rice Krispies.

Oh, and a personal favourite – the to-do list elf who stuck notes all over the sofa. We know how you feel, elfie.

1. Tied-Up Elf

Slightly fiddly, but perfect if you love cracking out the Lego once your kids have gone to bed. (Just us?)