In a bid to make this Elf on the Shelf malarkey easier, we’ve been sharing loads of ideas to save you racking your brains come 11pm when you just want to go to bed.
This week, we’ve seen the elf who helped himself to a hot chocolate with his reindeer, the one who hung off a prickly cactus, and the elf who made a snow angel out of Rice Krispies.
Oh, and a personal favourite – the to-do list elf who stuck notes all over the sofa. We know how you feel, elfie.
1. Tied-Up Elf
Slightly fiddly, but perfect if you love cracking out the Lego once your kids have gone to bed. (Just us?)
2. To-Do List Elf
Yep, that’s about 100 sticky notes all over the sofa for the elf to remember everything he has to do this month.
3. Hanging Elf
An easy one for the time-starved, hang your elf wherever you find a clip or a peg – even on the washing line if you fancy.
4. Cactus Elf
We thought it might be a bit prickly too, but this elf seems to enjoy it.
5. Washing Machine Elf
Strap your kids’ toys in the washing machine for a ride – although maybe tell your children they rode through the night to avoid having your two-year-old nag you about turning the washing machine on with them in it.
6. Baking Elf
If you planned on baking anyway, pretend the elves have got things prepped through the night ready to get going in the morning.
7. Angel Elf
This does require you to pour a load of Rice Krispies on the counter to create a snow angel, but it’s worth it for the look on your kids’ faces.
8. Hot Chocolate Elf
Elves love hot chocolate – squeeze a little whipped cream in your espresso mugs to complete the effect.
9. Shower Elf
Because even elves need to take a shower.
10. Spa Elf
Mini marshmallows for bubbly water and cut up cucumbers on their eyes – living the dream.