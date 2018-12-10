Love it or hate it, there’s no hiding from it – Elf on the Shelf is everywhere. The month-long festive tradition, which sees parents moving a toy elf around the house every day in December for their kids to find, has taken social media by storm. This elf is not just on the shelf, it’s all over Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest, too. Elf on the Shelf first arrived in the UK in 2013, having exploded in popularity in its native US. It all started with a story Chanda Bell wrote with her mum back in 2001 – and they had no idea it would become what it has today. Now, it seems there’s no stopping them. “My goal would be to put our elf on every shelf,” says Bell, when I meet with her while she’s on a trip to London, spreading elf awareness. “I want our elf to become as synonymous with Christmas as Santa Claus.”

She may not be far off – a tweet by journalist Tom Harwood found searches for ‘Elf on the Shelf’ now surpass those for both Father Christmas and Santa... Here are 10 things you probably won’t know about the phenomenon. Elf on The Shelf began as a tradition in Bell’s own family. Chanda says her mum had a little elf and used to tell them it was watching for Santa Claus. Her mum said it would fly back to the North Pole at night and land in a different spot in their house each morning. There were no fancy creations, just a moving elf. “It was magical,” says Chanda. “It was imagination and fun and laughter and all the things you want Christmas to be.” Bell wrote the elf story as a way to help ease her mum’s depression. In 2001, Chanda’s mum wasn’t doing very well. “She had some physical issues and was quite depressed,” Bell says. “It was right after September 11 and it was a really hard time for her. I remember looking up and seeing our elf sitting on a shelf and that’s when I suggested we write the book together.” Bell says the whole purpose of the exercise was for her to do something fun with her mum. “There was no idea it would even be made into a book or company.” Every publishing house rejected the Elf on the Shelf story. After writing the story, Chanda and her mum got an agent who took it to all the publishing houses – but no one would take it. They ended up finding an illustrator who’d do it for cheap and self-published the story. They raised enough money (through Chanda’s sister selling her house and using credit cards) to make 5,000 box sets which they sold from their car boot, at small trade shows and shopping markets. “We would tell people one-by-one, and just knew if they tried it how much they’d like it,” Bell says. “In those first two years, we had gone to enough shows that we had 18 stores or accounts carrying the product.”

