10 Elf On The Shelf Ideas That Are Far Too Much Effort

Fancy taking the Elf on the Shelf game up a notch? The Christmas tradition only requires you to move your elf from one day to the next, so if you want to keep it simple that’s totally fine (that’s what the founder does, anyway).
But if you need a bit of inspiration to put your elf in some crazy and elaborate scenarios, scan through these.
1. Spaghetti Elf
Requiring you to actually cook spaghetti and chuck it everywhere. Messy and effort.
2. Sleigh Elf
We do love this sleigh of beer-can reindeers, but it’ll take a little crafternoon to set this one up. Drinking the contents optional.
3. Friendly Elf
Sitting elf with his foodie friends is all well and good, but you’ll need to get cracking with the googly-eye glueing pronto.
4. Wrapping Elf
And we thought wrapping presents was fiddly – this is on another level.
5. Pea Elf
Carefully arranging all these peas will take a steady hand and some concentration. Extra marks for the cheeky punning.
6. Sticky Note Elf
Rather than writing out all these sticky notes, you could just leave a note with the same words next to the elf. But that would be cheating, wouldn’t it?
7. Snow Elf
This snow corner does look dreamy, but requires a lot of balancing of loo rolls, too. And don’t blame us if there’s no cotton wool to take your make-up off.
8. Underwear Elf
Let’s be honest, this elf hanging on an underwear rope will have your kids cracking up if you can make the time to do it.
9. Running Track Elf
This family arranged all their jars and tins to create a kitchen-top running track for their elf. This Elf on the Shelf lark is a marathon, not a sprint, right?
10. Astronaut Elf
The elf’s costume isn’t too much effort, but it’s the fiddly bits of the string, star and moon that will take more time.