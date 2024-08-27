Elizabeth Warren Reveals 'Damn Good Reason' Trump Is 'Really Afraid' Right Now

Elizabeth Warren, Donald Trump MSNBC/Getty

Senator Elizabeth Warren (Democrat, Massachusetts) said there’s a simple reason Donald Trump is trying to avoid a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I think Trump is really afraid of Kamala Harris,” she told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Monday. “Or as I like to think of it: The felon is really afraid of the prosecutor.”

Advertisement

Warren said there’s a “damn good reason” for Trump to fear Harris.

“She’s smart. She’s disciplined. And she’s not afraid of a bully,” Warren said.

She added that Trump isn’t the only one living in fear right now.

“I think his whole team is scared,” she said. “And that’s why they’re trying to find ways to muzzle him, to make this debate not happen if possible.”

Warren also made a bold prediction on what would happen if Trump does show up to debate Harris.

“She’s gonna wipe the floor with Donald Trump,” Warren said.

Trump had initially agreed to two debates with President Joe Biden. After Biden dropped his reelection bid and Harris took over the ticket, Trump has set the stage to duck the next debate, set for September 10.

Over the weekend, for example, Trump slammed debate host ABC as “fake news” and wondered why he would do it. During an event on Monday, Trump mentioned the debate and added “if there’s a debate.”

See more of Warren’s conversation with Psaki below: