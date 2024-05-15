Eric Trump's 'Incredible' New Boast Backfires Spectacularly

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, is getting mocked on social media after sharing a photo of the Republican figures who came to see the former president in court on Tuesday during his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

Trump called the group ― which included House Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican, Louisiana), Republican House members Byron Donalds and Cory Mills, former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum ― “incredible patriots.”

Some truly incredible patriots pic.twitter.com/7R0MvVaPam — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 14, 2024

They joined the growing list of Republican figures who’ve made the pilgrimage to New York to spend a day with Trump at his trial.

But they may not have been drawn there by any sense of patriotism, as Eric Trump claims.

Many of those who’ve turned up are reportedly under consideration for vice president, and the appearance may help them to curry favour given how much the former president values loyalty above all else.

Many also support Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, and have downplayed the attack on the US Capitol carried out by the former president’s supporters as they tried to block the certification of the vote.

Given that background, critics tore into Trump’s praise of the group as “patriots”:

