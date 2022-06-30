Everything You Need In Your Weekend Away Bag (Including The Bag)

Mixed Retailers Everything you need in your overnight bag for your next trip away

There’s nothing more enjoyable than a weekend getaway. Whether it’s a city break, a rural retreat or simply visiting some friends, it’s nice to get out of town to somewhere, anywhere, else. A whole weekend to explore a new area, eat new food, and make new memories... what could be better?

However, packing your bag, even for a weekend, can be a bit of a nightmare. You don’t want to take too much, but nor do you want to be caught short and need to go shopping, wasting valuable time that could be spent having fun.