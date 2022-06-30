Life

Everything You Need In Your Weekend Away Bag (Including The Bag)

Exactly what to pack for your next weekend away.

Shopping Writer

Mixed Retailers
There’s nothing more enjoyable than a weekend getaway. Whether it’s a city break, a rural retreat or simply visiting some friends, it’s nice to get out of town to somewhere, anywhere, else. A whole weekend to explore a new area, eat new food, and make new memories... what could be better?

However, packing your bag, even for a weekend, can be a bit of a nightmare. You don’t want to take too much, but nor do you want to be caught short and need to go shopping, wasting valuable time that could be spent having fun.

The key to getting it right is not just throwing this and that into your bag, it’s thinking through what you really need (and what you don’t). Not quite sure what to pack for your next break? We’ve rounded up some best buys that will ensure your trip is as enjoyable and free of stress as possible.

1
Amazon
These refillable travel bottles
These leakproof travel bottles are made from food grade, BPA-free silicone, with wide-sized openings for easier product decanting. They’re ideal for filling with all your go-to shower products, rather than wasting money on pricey minis.
Get one from Amazon for £10.99
2
Amazon
This silicone heat resistant mat for hair straighteners
For easy and safe transportation of hair curlers and straighteners, even while they are still warm these wrap-around heat proof mats are a godsend. They'll also help protecting surfaces at your accommodation from heat damage.
Get them from Amazon for £5.49 (were £5.99)
3
Amazon
A Kindle Paperwhite
If you love to read, a Kindle is the ideal travel companion. Minimum space taken up, maximum storage for your reading list – simply stock it up with all those books you've been meaning to read and you're good to go.
Get it from Amazon for £139.99
4
Amazon
This portable jewellery case
Never lose an earring while you're travelling again, thanks to this handy portable jewellery case that has room for all your favourite trinkets, from rings to earrings to necklaces and more.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
5
Amazon
This makeup brush bag
Sick and tired of your makeup brushing getting bent out of shape any time you travel? This waterproof standing pouch is perfect for transporting them in.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
6
Amazon
This useful clothes steamer
For making sure you're able to decrease your clothes for that wedding, posh do or night out, this handheld clothes steamer is a super useful buy.
Get it from Amazon for £36.99
7
Amazon
This makeup sponge holder
Prevent makeup getting all over everything in your bag by keeping your makeup sponge in this super cute holder (available in a range of shades).
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
8
Amazon
These anti-bacterial surface wipes
Whether you like to wipe down the surfaces of your hotel room or have a habit of cleansing public transport handrails before grabbing them, these wipes are sure to come in handy while you’re away.
Get them from Boots for £2.60
9
Amazon
These clever travel hangers
These expandable hangers are ideal for popping in your bag in case your hotel or Airbnb lacks enough hangers for all your essentials.
Get 10 from Amazon for £11.99
10
Boots
This two-in-one SPF 50 moisturiser
This two-in-one moisturiser and SPF is ideal for stashing in your bag (and not just in summer). It’s hydrating, nourishing and plumping, as well as being sensitive skin friendly. It’s also fragrance free and dermatologically tested.
Get it from Boots for £10.39 (was £12.99)
11
Amazon
The original Apple AirPods
Whether it's listening to music, chatting on the phone, or listening to movies, a pair of rechargeable earphones is a travel must-have – both for while you travel and once you arrive at your destination.
Get them from Amazon for £154 (were £169)
12
Boots
This beautifully floral perfume
This fresh, floral smelling perfume with cedar and green apple notes, combined with subtle jasmine and white rose, does double duty as both a day and night fragrance.
Get it from Boots for £55.99
13
Amazon
These space-saving packing cubes
Keep your case neat and tidy with these handy packing cubes. Divide up your travel essentials and use the pouches to add a sense of order to your case.
Get them from Amazon for £18.99
14
Amazon
This spray on hand sanitiser
Keep your hands clean and fresh with this luxury gel spray sanitiser that's formulated with 70% alcohol and kills 99.9% of bacteria. It's also vegan and cruelty free. (FYI, it smells absolutely glorious.)
Get it from Amazon for £3.50 (was £5)
15
Glossier
This leakproof hand cream
This hydrating hand cream is super absorbent and ultra nourishing, without leaving a greasy film on skin. It also comes in a handy mini case, perfect for travel.
Get it from Glossier for £16
16
Amazon
This extension lead with USB slots
Cut back on the amount of plug heads you need to pack and take this handy extension cube instead, complete with plenty of slots and USB ports. All you'll need are your charger leads.
Get it from Amazon for £12.69
17
Dock & Bay
This lightweight, quick drying towel
This compact quick-dry towel is perfect for popping into your overnight bag and using for short breaks away. It's super lightweight and dries like a dream (as well as coming in a range of great colours).
Get it from Amazon for £24.99
18
Boots
This waterproof wash bag
Pack all your wash stuff into this handy zip-up pouch, and protect the rest of your luggage from the dreaded in-suitcase shampoo explosion hell.
Get it from Boots for £6
19
Amazon
These door stop alarms
Give yourself peace of mind by popping one of these alarmed door stops under your hotel or Airbnb door. Super easy to use, these wedges feature loud alarms that will sound if anyone tries to enter your room.
Get them from Amazon for £17.99
20
Amazon
These lightweight hard shell suitcases
This pack of three wheeled suitcases gives you the choice of the perfect bag size to pack, depending on where you're going and how long you'll be gone for.
Get them from Amazon for £159.99
