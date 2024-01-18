Ex-Trump Attorney Spots 'Embarrassing' Courtroom Moment For Trump Legal Team

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ty Cobb, former White House attorney to Donald Trump, called out the former president and his legal team for their courtroom behaviour at his defamation trial on Wednesday.

Trump made loud comments as the plaintiff, writer E. Jean Carroll, testified, prompting Judge Lewis Kaplan to warn Trump he could be tossed out of the courtroom.

“I would love it,” Trump replied.

Cobb agreed: Trump would love to get kicked out of the trial.

“Trump’s only there to create a political narrative,” Cobb told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Wednesday. “He’s just there for the show and the free publicity.”

Cobb, who led the White House response to the Russia investigation in 2017-2018, called the behaviour “Trump at his worst.”

He had even harsher words for Trump’s attorneys, who he said “did some shocking things” in court.

Trump attorney Alina Habba, Cobb and Burnett noted, violated courtroom decorum by refusing to stand when speaking and telling the judge she didn’t like how he was talking to her.

“Plus then she did a very sort of minor league job of trying to introduce some evidence,” Cobb said. He said the judge was “very patient,” granted two recesses, and even tried to guide Habba through the process himself.

“It was really sort of, y’know, embarrassing,” Cobb said.