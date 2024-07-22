These Fake And Just Like That Filming Notices Are Quickly Becoming Our New Favourite Meme

When you live in a major city like New York, the chances of your day being disrupted by a TV show or movie shooting down the street from you are significantly higher.
Residents will usually be notified of any filming with a public notice – and with the third season of And Just Like That currently shooting in New York, someone decided to have a bit of fun.
“Filming notices” attributed to “Next Tuesday Productions” have apparently been popping up all over Manhattan, alerting people to the fact that And Just Like That is planning to film in the area.
However, if you look a little closer, you’ll spot that the signs are actually parodies, with supposed plot points involving Carrie “going on a bad date with Mr Bean” and revealing “at brunch with the girls” that she is, in fact, Garfield the cat.
Check out some more of the weird and wonderful offerings that people have been posting on social media below:
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will all be returning for the third season of the Sex And The City spin-off, once again reprising their beloved characters from the original series.
However, the key cast will be a little smaller this time around, with two big players from the first two seasons of And Just Like That not returning for the third.
Rumours indicated that Kim Cattrall may also be filming some more remote scenes as Samantha Jones, who has relocated to London since the events of Sex And The City, although the Emmy nominee has since poured water on these claims.