These Fake And Just Like That Filming Notices Are Quickly Becoming Our New Favourite Meme

When you live in a major city like New York, the chances of your day being disrupted by a TV show or movie shooting down the street from you are significantly higher.

Residents will usually be notified of any filming with a public notice – and with the third season of And Just Like That currently shooting in New York, someone decided to have a bit of fun.

“Filming notices” attributed to “Next Tuesday Productions” have apparently been popping up all over Manhattan, alerting people to the fact that And Just Like That is planning to film in the area.

However, if you look a little closer, you’ll spot that the signs are actually parodies, with supposed plot points involving Carrie “going on a bad date with Mr Bean” and revealing “at brunch with the girls” that she is, in fact, Garfield the cat.

Check out some more of the weird and wonderful offerings that people have been posting on social media below:

I love you, Next Tuesday productions, whoever you are, for these fake filming notices. pic.twitter.com/aAUTVelA7j — Z.Elbourne (@ElbourneZachery) July 21, 2024

WHO is making these fake And Just Like That filming notices pic.twitter.com/cgB8Mgnyah — Christina Casillo (@chrisrosecas) July 20, 2024

new season of sex and the city is gonna be wild pic.twitter.com/mDPLx7D2Tu — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 20, 2024

I hope Rosie is in this one. pic.twitter.com/xOV6Zdlufj — Proud Euphoria High Alum (@CitizenBitch) July 20, 2024

