Fancy Making Your Own Bath Bombs At Lush?

If you’re the kind of person who stops in their tracks when they detect the distinct smell wafting out of a Lush store, you’re in luck, you could soon be making your own unique bath bombs and beauty products.

This year’s annual Lush Showcase, where customers can get a sneak peek at (and trial) new Lush innovations, is taking place at Manchester Central Convention Complex in September – and will be the first to take place outside of London.