Fancy Making Your Own Bath Bombs At Lush?

If you’re the kind of person who stops in their tracks when they detect the distinct smell wafting out of a Lush store, you’re in luck, you could soon be making your own unique bath bombs and beauty products.
This year’s annual Lush Showcase, where customers can get a sneak peek at (and trial) new Lush innovations, is taking place at Manchester Central Convention Complex in September – and will be the first to take place outside of London.
Known for pioneering plastic-free packaging, its activism and ethical sourcing, Lush is putting on its third showcase for us all to bask in its sustainable ethos.
Visitors can learn how to make their favourite products, as well as attend talks with inspirational and agenda-setting speakers. Past speakers at the Lush Showcase include transgender rights activist Mara Keisling, Jeremy Corbyn and English naturalist Chris Packham.
The showcase takes place 23-24 September. Grab tickets from Lush’s website. It’s £20 for adults and £7 for children.