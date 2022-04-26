Farage Blames Algorithm For 'Zero Growth' On Twitter And People Are Making The Same Point

British politician Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 25, 2022. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) CHANDAN KHANNA via Getty Images

Nigel Farage has blamed an “algorithm” for the fall-off in the number of people following him on Twitter, as he called on the platform’s new owner to help fix the problem.

Elon Musk was urged to come to the Brexiteer’s rescue as the ex-Ukip and Brexit Party leader complained in a video about having “zero growth” for 18 months with his Twitter engagement falling to an “all-time low”.

But Farage received little sympathy on Twitter itself as many suggested it was perhaps a result of his increasing irrelevance in politics seven years after the Brexit vote, and more than a year since the UK left the European Union’s single market.

For years I would gain 30,000 new Twitter followers per month and most tweets would get 5,000+ retweets.



Now I've had zero growth for 18 months & engagement is at an all-time low. It's the same for thousands of others.



Twitter's algorithm now needs to change — and change fast! pic.twitter.com/4w9rUALs2X — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 26, 2022

He said: “Within the last few years (growth) has completely stopped.

“I’ve had no growth on Twitter whatsoever, the stuff I put out and say gets seen by far fewer people.

“Now it could be that my stuff is really dull and boring and I have nothing interesting to say, no original thoughts whatsoever.”

With a nervous laugh, he added: “I don’t actually think that is the case.”

Farage went on to admit he didn’t know how algorithms worked before calling on Musk to “drain the Twitter swamp”. “If anyone can do it, it’s this guy,” he added.

Many people made a similar point about Farage being perhaps past his sell-by-date.

Or no one is interested in your climate-denying, pro-Le Pen, pro-Trump, pro-Putin drivel anymore? https://t.co/zRVuhwI4dn — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 26, 2022

Me when a new act overtakes me in comedy. https://t.co/kgoh9rRnKm — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) April 26, 2022

British exporters to the EU Nigel Farage’s Twitter account

🤝

virtually no growth in recent years — Henry Mance (@henrymance) April 26, 2022

Very revealing.



A key reason Farage is a spent force in British politics is that the Tories adopted his policy prescriptions on virtually everything.



Anyone else would be thrilled, but he's depressed because it was never about the issues and always about the attention & grift. pic.twitter.com/C0aKQxnt0i — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) April 26, 2022

Seriously though, you’re playing on easy mode. Get some dignity and stop whining about algorithms and just accept you’re irrelevant now that you haven’t got being a member of the EU to whine about.https://t.co/URg0mvA8sf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 26, 2022

Look at Buck's Fizz's chart positions through the 1980s and it's exactly the same thing Nigel. It's not called "algorithms" it's called "irrelevance". https://t.co/E5DeRvtUOe — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 26, 2022

This is so desperate it’s magnificent. https://t.co/urVYNNlod6 — Simon Thomas (@SimonThomasTV) April 26, 2022