The father of a young woman who died in an accident on a first date has appealed directly to her fugitive killer, promising he will not rest until he hands himself in.
Charlotte Brown, 24, died after a speedboat belonging to Jack Shepherd flipped into the wintry waters of the River Thames during a champagne-fuelled date in December 2015.
Shepherd, 31, has been on the run since he vanished before his Old Bailey trial last summer, during which we was sentenced in his absence to six years in prison for manslaughter by gross negligence.
Brown’s father Graham today made a direct appeal to Shepherd on the Victoria Derbyshire show.
He said: “I’ll say to Jack Shepherd, you’ve caused our family a lot of harm and devastation. Really you’ve got to look at what you’ve done and come back and atone for the damage that you’ve done. You need to come back and serve your sentence, not only because that’s the right thing to do, but you will need to do that so that you can eventually move on yourself.
“It can’t be any fun being a fugitive. It doesn’t sound any fun to me. But please, if you’re watching this, please hand yourself in. There’s an awful lot of resources from the police, the Home Office, the National Crime Agency, they’re looking for you and I, personally, am never going to rest or stop, until you’re in custody.”
The appeal comes a day after the Brown family met Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who underlined his “personal commitment” to finding Shepherd.
Speaking outside Parliament, Brown said: “The home secretary has underlined his personal commitment to see that the current manhunt is given the necessary resources and priority required.
“Our message is clear – there can be no hiding place for Jack Shepherd.
“No one should give support, assistance or encouragement to him other than to do what he should have done in the first instance, which is to hand himself in.”
He added: “Jack Shepherd was able to abscond whilst on unconditional bail.
“The police and other agencies have a responsibility to do whatever it takes to ensure that justice is served.”
Brown’s mother Roz Wickens and sister Katie also attended the meeting.
The police have assured the family that “everything which can be done is being done”, Mr Brown said, adding: “They are following a number of leads.”
The meeting with the home secretary was arranged by his cabinet colleague, Communties Secretary James Brokenshire, who is the family’s local MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup.
Brown added: “The intervention of the home secretary, with the aid of our MP, has been most welcome by the family.
“We are grateful that the home secretary has got involved in this manner.”
Uncorroborated theories have put web designer Shepherd in locations including Turkey, Thailand and Georgia.
Brown described his daughter as a “beautiful soul”, adding: “We miss Charlotte every day.
“The lapse of time does not temper the rawness and the pain of our loss.”
Javid said: “Charlotte’s family are understandably heartbroken and distraught following this awful tragedy. I have taken a personal interest in this case and am determined to ensure Jack Shepherd faces justice.
“I told the family we will strain every sinew and explore every option to bring them the justice they deserve as soon as possible.
“The Metropolitan Police and National Crime Agency are doing all they can to track down Mr Shepherd. If anyone is aware of his whereabouts they should report it immediately.
“What is clear is that Charlotte’s family have suffered enough. That is why I am repeating my plea for Mr Shepherd to give himself up.”