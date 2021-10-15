Fiona Bruce Asks Labour To Apologise For Covid Despite Not Actually Being In Power

Fiona Bruce wanted the Labour Party to apologise for not locking the UK down sooner when the Covid outbreak first began – and people are bewildered.

While hosting BBC Question Time on Thursday, Bruce addressed the damning Covid report which said the government’s initial handling on the pandemic was “the worst public health failure ever” in UK history.

She turned to a Labour MP and said: “Do you think Labour has anything to say sorry for?”

Shadow culture and sports minister Alison McGovern replied: ”I think about this question a lot, why is it so difficult for politicians to say sorry.

“I think we get defensive.”

Bruce continued to push McGovern and suggested that Labour’s shadow health secretary Johnathan Ashworth only pushed for lockdown on the very day it was announced.

The host said: “Do you think Labour should have been calling for that lockdown [sooner]?”

She then asked whether Labour was “missing in action” because the party was re-electing its leader – meaning it might have been “distracted”.

Bruce’s question followed an audience member’s claim that both the government and Labour are “accountable” for the disastrous handling of the pandemic.