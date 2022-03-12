We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
After a cold and rainy winter, it’s safe to say that we’re all well and truly ready for the arrival of spring. It won’t be long before we’re shunning the socks and trainers for sandals - but have our feet got the memo?
Whether you’re dealing with cracked heels, tawny-coloured toenails, or just the odd callous, afflictions of the feet are just not welcome this Spring. It’s time to give your tootsies the TLC they truly deserve!
Not all that familiar with foot care? Don’t worry - browse this selection of products, and come up with a regime that works for you.