11 Foot Care Essentials And, Yes, That Includes A Cheese Grater For Your Soles

It's time to whip off the winter socks and peel, pumice and polish your feet into submission for spring.

After a cold and rainy winter, it’s safe to say that we’re all well and truly ready for the arrival of spring. It won’t be long before we’re shunning the socks and trainers for sandals - but have our feet got the memo?

Whether you’re dealing with cracked heels, tawny-coloured toenails, or just the odd callous, afflictions of the feet are just not welcome this Spring. It’s time to give your tootsies the TLC they truly deserve!

Not all that familiar with foot care? Don’t worry - browse this selection of products, and come up with a regime that works for you.

1
Amazon
Keep your cuticles clean and clear
The perfect way to end a relaxing foot soak, using a brush to gently scrub your toenails will help ensure they’re squeaky clean. This natural brush is great because the bristles are flexible enough to also get at any dirt and grime from under your nails.
Get this Wild & Stone Wooden Nail Brush for £5.99 from Amazon
2
Amazon
Slather your feet in this refreshing lotion
Tingly and soothing, this gorgeous peppermint lotion leaves your feet looking and smelling sublime. Using your thumbs to rub it all over your foot – making a particular effort to massage it into your arches, over the ball of your foot, and between your toes.
Get this The Body Shop Peppermint Cooling Foot Lotion for £11.35 from Amazon
3
Amazon
Pick a base coat that brings nails back to life
Before you loosen the lid on your go-to toe polish, it’s well worth applying a base coat that’ll keep your nails nourished. Powered by five super rich reviving oils designed to relieve damaged nails, this active base coat will help your nails get back to tip-top condition.
Get this Nails Inc Back To Life Recovery Treatment for £13.49 from Amazon
4
Amazon
Try this treatment for super soft baby feet
Pop this pair of exfoliating socks on for just 60 minutes, and watch all the hard skin and calluses on your feet peel away painlessly in five to 10 days. You’ll have to put up with shedding skin for about a week – but you’ll be left with feet that have never felt softer.
Get these Footner Exfoliating Socks for £9.99 from Amazon
5
Amazon
Care for cracked and calloused heels
Containing pure cocoa butter, vitamin E, and shea butter, this supremely nourishing balm has been specifically formulated to soothe and soften dry and cracked heels. It comes in a convenient stick applicator, so it can easily be applied on-the-go.
Get this Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Heel Repair Stick for £7.99 from Amazon
6
Amazon
Give yourself a salon-worthy pedi
Painting your toenails definitely isn’t essential, but if (like us) you can’t quite look at your own toes if they aren’t polished, then gel is most definitely the way to go. Long-lasting, hard-wearing, and dry within a minute, gel nail varnish is truly superior. And UV lamps are surprisingly affordable!
Get this Mylee UV Gel Nail Curing Lamp for £20 from Amazon
7
Amazon
Use a grater to get down to the nitty gritty
You know how a cheese grater works? Well this is exactly that … but for your feet! It’s super gross, but essentially you hold it by the handle, and move it backwards and forwards over the bottom of your feet to painlessly file away dead skin and shave down calluses. How lovely!
Get this Folai Foot File for £4.29 from Amazon
8
Amazon
Apply tea tree oil to discoloured toenails
If you really need to fend off the fungus before your toes can be seen in public, then tea tree oil is truly the hero ingredient your nails need. Also great for cracks and discolouration, simply apply this oil twice daily for stronger and healthier nails after just four weeks.
Get this Australian Bodycare Nail Repair for £9.99 from Amazon
9
Amazon
Curb the build-up of hard skin with this cream
Heavy-duty and hard-working, think of this brilliant balm as the ultimate long-term solution for smooth and soft feet. Recommended by podiatrists and chiropodists, use this all-natural blend of premium plant oils regularly to lessen the need for exfoliating and filing.
Get this Marble Hill PediSalve Foot Cream for £10.70 from Amazon
10
Amazon
All the stainless steel tools your toes need
Suitable for far more than just feet, this grooming kit even has tools for ear cleaning, blackhead removing, and hair trimming and tweezing. Meanwhile, the cuticle pusher, toenail clipper, and nail file will help you ensure your toenails are trimmed and shaped to perfection.
Get this H&S Nail Clipper Set for £7.99 from Amazon
11
Amazon
Easily buff away any skin imperfections
A 21st century upgrade to the old-school pumice stone, this handy device comes with both fine and coarse roller heads that can be used interchangeably to quickly file away dead skin. And best of all, with its turbo boost motor, it requires minimal physical effort.
Get this Majestik+ Electric Rechargeable Foot File for £19.99 from Amazon
