Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump, addresses the media as he arrives at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on October 18, 2024. Win McNamee via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump got shut down by Fox News host Howard Kurtz over the politician’s “debunked” claims that Haitian migrants were eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio.

During an interview on Media Buzz that aired on Sunday, Kurtz asked Trump why he would not publicly set the record straight that migrants hadn’t chowed down on slews of cats and dogs in the city like he irresponsibly claimed.

“But when you said, you know, ‘It’s gone viral, they’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats,’” Kurtz told Trump. “Why not say, ‘Now, well, look, that turned out not to be true.’”

Trump then admitted he doesn’t know if his claim is “true or not true.”

“You don’t know if it’s true or not true,” Kurtz argued. “It’s been debunked by the officials.”

“What about the goose? The geese?” Trump questioned. “They’re all missing. It was one guy with two geese.”

“I have no idea. I said something. The big problem is that you can’t put 30,000 people into a 50,000-person town or city and expect this city to even survive or do well,” he continued. “What they’ve done to Springfield, Ohio, is very, very unfair. And I mean, there are a lot of stories.”

Telling Kurtz to not “blame” him, he added, “There are a lot of other stories that I’ve heard that are horrible stories.”

“Well, I think it’s been debunked by local officials,” Kurtz asserted, prompting a snappy response from Trump.

“I don’t think it’s been debunked at all,” Trump told Kurtz. “I think nobody talks about it except you.”