Fox News Clearly Enjoyed Ron DeSantis’ Glitchy Campaign Launch On Twitter

Fox News had schadenfreude over the glitchy launch of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (Republican) 2024 presidential campaign on Twitter on Wednesday.

The start of DeSantis’ announcement alongside the platform’s billionaire owner Elon Musk was delayed by multiple technical issues.

The conservative network, perhaps smarting that DeSantis didn’t make the announcement on the conservative network, responded in the snarkiest way on its website.

It published a banner headline that described the troubles as “Amateur Hour.”

“Much hyped Ron DeSantis presidential announcement a disaster on Twitter,” it added.

“Amateur Hour.” Fox News calls Ron DeSantis presidential announcement on Twitter “a disaster”. pic.twitter.com/gyhEvMfrvP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 24, 2023

The homepage also aired a crawl graphic that read: “PROGRAMMING NOTE: Want to actually see and hear Ron DeSantis? Tune into Fox News at 8pm.”

And when DeSantis later spoke with Fox’s Trey Gowdy for a mostly-fawning interview, Gowdy told the governor: “I can’t promise you that I won’t crash, but Fox News will not crash during this interview.”

Gowdy later then set DeSantis up to spin the issues, saying: “Maybe you just had a big audience.”

“We had a huge audience. It was the biggest they had ever had,” DeSantis replied, adding: “It did break the Twitter Space, and so we are really excited with the enthusiasm, but ultimately it’s about the future of our country.”