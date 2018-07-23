Police have released pictures of nine people they want to speak to after a Free Tommy Robinson protest in central London erupted in violence last month.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police are hoping to speak to the eight men and one woman following the disorder on Saturday, June 9 in Whitehall.

The protest in support of the English Defence League founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, started in five different city locations before merging on Westminster Bridge and heading to Hyde Park.

Scaffolding, glass bottles and items of street furniture were thrown at police, with 21 officers left injured.

The chaos erupted during a protest which attracted thousands of people to the capital in support of Robinson, who was jailed in May for 10 months for contempt of court.

His supporters claim that he is being silenced and his sentence is against his rights to freedom of speech.

Robinson was jailed for broadcasting details of a child grooming trial, despite a court order banning it from being reported.

Detective Constable Jonny Wise, from the Met’s public order investigations team, said: “During this demonstration violent disorder broke out on the streets of central London.

“Scaffolding, glass bottles and items of street furniture were thrown at police officers and 21 officers sustained injuries.

“Serious disruption was caused to members of the public, local businesses and the local communities.

“Vehicles and buildings were damaged and those responsible need to be held accountable for their actions.

“I am appealing to members of the public to help police identify the individuals in these images.”

Below are images of the people police wish to talk to: