Elle Macpherson Reminisces About Filming Friends After Reunion Special Makes Her Nostalgic

Elle Macpherson revealed she was feeling nostalgic about her time on Friends after watching the hit sitcom’s reunion special.
The Australian model joined the hit sitcom in its sixth series, playing Joey’s roommate Janine, with whom he begins a romantic relationship until she falls out with Monica and Chandler.
And while Elle wasn’t one of the stars who took part in the reunion special, she clearly enjoyed watching it, as it led to her revisiting her stint playing Janine.
Posting a series of pictures of herself in character, Elle wrote: “Being asked to join the crew for a fun arc of 7 episodes as Joey’s girlfriend Janine, was one of the best experiences of my career.”
“Working as an ensemble with this talented group of actors was phenomenal,” she added.
“My time spent with them [was] truly memorable and I feel honoured that I had the chance to work on such an [iconic] production with a brilliant team both on screen and behind the scenes.”
The long-awaited Friends reunion finally debuted last month, after numerous setbacks in filming due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
All six of the show’s central actors came together for the special, alongside select guest stars like James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Christina Pickles and Elliot Gould.
Joining them was a string of celebrity Friends fans, which included Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS, David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai.
Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on NOW.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.