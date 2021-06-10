Elle Macpherson Reminisces About Filming Friends After Reunion Special Makes Her Nostalgic

Elle Macpherson﻿ revealed she was feeling nostalgic about her time on Friends after watching the hit sitcom’s reunion special.

The Australian model joined the hit sitcom in its sixth series, playing Joey’s roommate Janine, with whom he begins a romantic relationship until she falls out with Monica and Chandler.

And while Elle wasn’t one of the stars who took part in the reunion special, she clearly enjoyed watching it, as it led to her revisiting her stint playing Janine.

Posting a series of pictures of herself in character, Elle wrote: “Being asked to join the crew for a fun arc of 7 episodes as Joey’s girlfriend Janine, was one of the best experiences of my career.”