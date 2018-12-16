Decorate Your Home For Christmas Without Plastic – From Pinecone Wreaths To Hand-Painted Paper

As well as being the season to feast on chocolate and munch through a mountain of mince pies, Christmas is also a lovely excuse to get creative by making decorations around the home.

We’ve rounded up some DIY ideas for a plastic-free, eco-friendly festive season.

Make Your Own Christmas Tree Decorations

Citrus fruits including oranges, lemons, limes and grapefruit are great for Christmas ornaments, says Deemer Cass, a decorations expert at Christmas tree delivery company Fantastic Services.

Cut them in about half an inch thick and stick them in the oven to make your own dried-fruit ornaments. Let them cool completely before you make a hole at the top, then loop through twine or ribbon so you can hang them over your tree. “You can also use dried-fruits to make garlands,” adds Cass.

If you don’t have time to make decorations, forego plastic and opt for eco-friendly alternatives, like log slices or baubles made from papier mâché.

[Read More: Our pick of the best eco-friendly Christmas tree decorations]

Get Creative With Salt Dough

Salt dough is easily made with ingredients in your cupboard – one cup of flour, half a cup of salt, and half a cup of water. Mix together, shape it, then bake it until solid (this can take a few hours, find more detailed instructions here).

You can make different shapes, too – use a cookie cutter to create a Christmas tree, gingerbread man, or star-shaped decorations, or hand twist them into more elaborate shapes such wreaths to decorate the dinner table.

Once decorated, you can use keep for next year too, as it tends to keep well.